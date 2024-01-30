Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Limbach in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 3.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 93.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Limbach Trading Up 0.3 %

Limbach stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. Limbach has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $127.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

