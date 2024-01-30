London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 4.8%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). Approximately 96 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).
London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.48.
About London Finance & Investment Group
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
