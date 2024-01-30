Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LU. Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

LU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 2,488,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,532. Lufax has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

