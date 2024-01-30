Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 6,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,438% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

