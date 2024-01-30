Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

