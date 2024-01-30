MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $29.93.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
