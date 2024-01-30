Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,525. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

