MARBLEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $68.68 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,785,965 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 104,822,717.91516374 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.65902791 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,587,970.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

