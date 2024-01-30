Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 692,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Maximus Trading Up 0.1 %

MMS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 215,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. Maximus has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

