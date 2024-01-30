Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 48.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 48.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 10,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Trading Down 48.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.61. The company has a market cap of £138,105.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Mirada Company Profile

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

