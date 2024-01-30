Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 2.8%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 395,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,989,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.84.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

