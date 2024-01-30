Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $304.14 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $304.14 million and $5.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,103,770,231 coins and its circulating supply is 826,212,093 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

