NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,794. The company has a market cap of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.84. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

