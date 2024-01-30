Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 34% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $175.87 million and approximately $80.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00158336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00551507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00374213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00162839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,135,185,311 coins and its circulating supply is 43,441,638,645 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

