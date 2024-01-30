Netrum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.22 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and $637.92 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $24.87 or 0.00057213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.88350277 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,360.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

