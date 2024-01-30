Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.