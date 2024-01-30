Oasis Network Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $724.01 million and $33.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.26 or 0.05453440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00081645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00027175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00021833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10851681 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $30,370,184.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

