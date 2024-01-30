OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 1.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.