OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

AMGN stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,053. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $314.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.79.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.