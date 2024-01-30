OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 26.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.71. 2,150,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.27 and its 200 day moving average is $270.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

