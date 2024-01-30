Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.40 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.90 million and $3.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016979 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,840.40 or 1.00018701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00197237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09629982 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,785,325.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

