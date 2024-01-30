Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.94 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.94 million and $4,632.93 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,876.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00157451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.77 or 0.00552206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00058147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00371589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00163373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,520,155 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

