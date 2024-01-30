Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.68% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $93,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 164,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 2,182,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

