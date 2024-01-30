PARK CIRCLE Co Takes $882,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

