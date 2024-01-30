Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance
Shares of ILPMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.90.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
