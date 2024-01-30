Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of ILPMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.90.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

