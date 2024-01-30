Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 23,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

