ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.63

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1799216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

ProFrac Stock Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 766.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 343,509 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

