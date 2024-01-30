Qtum Price Hits $2.91 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $305.06 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.32 or 0.05450783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.