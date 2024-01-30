Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.83. 887,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

