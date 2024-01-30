SALT Price Reaches $0.0261 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.13 million and $25,276.81 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016938 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,906.46 or 0.99961731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00195900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02535709 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,036.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

