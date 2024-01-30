Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expands By 20.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 35,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. 17,039,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,087,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $113.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

