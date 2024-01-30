Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Rises By 19.9%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

AMPY remained flat at $6.25 during trading on Tuesday. 226,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,708. The company has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $76.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amplify Energy

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

In other news, COO Daniel Furbee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.