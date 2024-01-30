Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Rises By 19.9%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Shares of ADM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.