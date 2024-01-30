Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Grows By 19.7%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 729,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.5 %

AGO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 241,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 91.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

