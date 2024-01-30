Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Grows By 19.0%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $26,217,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $22,564,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Up 0.4 %

CRI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 543,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.