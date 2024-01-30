Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Increases By 21.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 258,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 902,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.00. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 788,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 99.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 566,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

