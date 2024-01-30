Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Grows By 8.1%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,908,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,085.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.35.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.