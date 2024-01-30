Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Grows By 8.1%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,908,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,085.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
CRGGF remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.35.
About China Resources Gas Group
