Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Decreases By 7.2%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 542,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.