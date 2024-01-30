Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Grows By 19.3%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 779,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $968.44 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

