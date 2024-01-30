Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 17.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,862,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,579,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.1 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 14.3 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 248,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

