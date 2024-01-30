Short Interest in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expands By 18.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. 533,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,629. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

