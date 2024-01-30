Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Declines By 7.0%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,130. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $219.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.