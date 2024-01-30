Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Declines By 19.7%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Daihen has a 12 month low of C$28.08 and a 12 month high of C$38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.31.

Daihen Company Profile

