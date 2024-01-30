Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 19.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,047,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 5,071,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of DYLLF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,329. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.