Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 19.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,047,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 5,071,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of DYLLF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,329. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
About Deep Yellow
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.