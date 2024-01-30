Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Decreases By 8.8%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 983,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DLocal by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 993,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 440,259 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in DLocal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

DLO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 1,477,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,307. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

