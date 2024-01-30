Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Increases By 19.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,980,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 41,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 3,783,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,550. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.