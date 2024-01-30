Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Increases By 19.2%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

FNWD stock remained flat at $23.85 during trading on Tuesday. 2,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $102.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski acquired 2,275 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

