Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 19.1%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 6,564,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,956. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

