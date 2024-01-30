Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Rises By 18.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GWLLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.
About Great Wall Motor
