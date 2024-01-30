Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Rises By 18.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GWLLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

