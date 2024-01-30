Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 20.6%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Holcim Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Holcim has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

